‘Only thing which remains…’: Jaishankar's BIG remark amid reports of Pakistan approaching India over Indus Treaty

On Talks With Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it unequivocally clear that any talks with Pakistan will be strictly focused on the issue of terrorism. “Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to shut down the terrorists' infrastructure. They know what to do. We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done about terrorism. Those are the talks which are feasible,” he stated.