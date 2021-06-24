Open access clean energy projects face regulatory constraints: ICRA

“The overall open access charges for third party based IPPs vary widely across the key states ranging between ₹2–5 per unit and have shown an increasing trend over the period, given the limited progress in tariff rationalization for the grid tariffs set by the SERCs for the state-owned distribution utilities (discoms)," Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA, said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}