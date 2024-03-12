OpenAI Calls Elon Musk ‘Incoherent’ in Legal Filing

OpenAI hit back at Elon Musk’s lawsuit against it, saying in a legal filing that it never had a founding agreement with the technology billionaire and describing his contentions as “often incoherent.”

"There is no Founding Agreement, or any agreement at all with Musk, as the complaint itself makes clear," OpenAI said in a recent filing to California's superior court for San Francisco County. Musk's claims "rest on convoluted—often incoherent—factual premises," the filing said.

The filing also said that Musk had once supported a for-profit structure for the artificial-intelligence company behind chatbot ChatGPT and that Musk "dropped the project when his wishes were not followed."

OpenAI and Musk didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

The OpenAI filing comes after Musk sued the company and co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman last month, claiming they had gone back on a commitment to make the company open-sourced and not-for-profit.

Musk was OpenAI's primary benefactor at its outset in 2015, but he resigned from the board in 2018 and slowed his financial contributions. Microsoft began investing in OpenAI a year later, then ramped up its partnership in 2023.

Musk said Monday that his AI startup xAI will open-source Grok, the company’s chatbot rival to ChatGPT, this week.

A separate recent filing to the California court also showed that OpenAI has hired legal representation in the case, including a law firm that Musk once sued for $90 million. That firm, New York-based Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, was sued by Musk related to its role in forcing him to complete a deal to acquire social-media platform Twitter, now known as X.

The firm will be joined by a team from Morrison & Foerster in leading OpenAI's defense in the new case, the filing showed.

Write to Amanda Lee at amanda.lee@wsj.com

