OpenAI to Pay Politico Parent Axel Springer for Using Its Content
SummaryThe deal is a significant milestone as media firms push for compensation for the use of their content in AI tools.
News-publishing giant Axel Springer has inked a multiyear licensing deal with AI pioneer OpenAI, a significant milestone as media companies push for compensation for the use of their content in AI tools.
