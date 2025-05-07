‘Trained to win…’: Indian Army's X post minutes before Operation Sindoor

Muridke, situated near Lahore, hosts a vast "markaz" or base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while Bahawalpur serves as the primary stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The other targets — Kotli and Muzaffarabad — are regions in PoK that have long been home to camps and training facilities of both LeT and JeM, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to PTI.



In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India!" (Bharat Mata Ki Jai). The Indian Army said on X, "Justice is Served."Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra.



