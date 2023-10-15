Under 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel in the early hours of Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Under 'Operation Ajay', the third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel arrived in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on 15 October. Moreover, fourth flight carrying 274 passengers onboard has departed from Israel for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to social media platform X, Bagchi said, “3rd flight with 197 passengers lands in New Delhi. MoS MP Kaushal received the citizens at the airport"

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: PM Netanyahu visits soldiers on Gaza border, says 'next stage is coming' | Video As per EAM S Jaishanakr, fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday. Taking to social media platform X, he added that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India. "#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers," Jaishankar posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India had launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. The registration of Indians began on Thursday. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. MEA had also set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

The second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals had reached on from Tel Aviv in Israel, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning, whereas the first flight carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi on Friday. With more than a week now, more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed while over 1,000 Palestinians have been also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel. Meanwhile, the Gaza strip which has lost power supply as its only power plant shut down now looks at a worse problem as the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Gaza has run out of water. In a tweet shared by UNRWA, the UN agency has said that the situation in Gaza is of ‘life and death’, even as Palestinians in the densely populated Gaza strip struggle holding onto survival. It is already reeling under an electricity blackout since Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.

