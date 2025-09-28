'Operation Clog the Toilet': Campaign blocks Indian H-1B visa holders from rushing back to US amid Trump's fee shock

Following Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee move, 4chan launched 'Operation Clog the Toilet' to disrupt Indian visa holders' travel plans. The initiative involved booking seats on busy routes to drive up prices and hinder genuine travelers, causing airfare increases despite White House clarifications.

After United States President Donald Trump's recent $100,000 H-1B visa fee announcement, “Operation Clog the Toilet” was launched on the anonymous imageboard 4chan. Its goal was reportedly to prevent Indian H-1B visa holders, who were rushing back to the US from securing flights.

4Chan, an anonymous online message board established in 2003, has been a hub for internet memes, trolling, and occasionally extremist content. Organised into boards focused on different topics, it lets users post without accounts, fostering both its creative energy and controversial reputation.

Although many viral trends have originated there, the site is also well-known for orchestrating disruptive pranks and harassment campaigns, such as the recent “Operation Clog the Toilet” aimed at Indian H-1B visa holders.

Operation Clog the Toilet function

They reportedly launched what they cheerfully called “Operation Clog the Toilet". The plan included finding busy India–US routes, starting booking multiple seats, leaving the checkout screen open for 15 minutes without completing payment, and then repeat — a temporary hold that prevented genuine travelers from buying those seats and driving up ticket prices, according to reports. One participant boasted, “I got 100 seats locked", according to the Money Control. They said the point was to stop Indians from returning to the US before an alleged fee deadline.

H1B visa fee: White House clarification

The White House later explained that the fee would only apply to new visa applications, leaving existing visa holders unaffected. “Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X, adding, "This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.” Despite this clarification, the initial panic and the actions of the trolls caused airfares to rise and disrupted travel plans.

H-1B visas enable companies to hire foreign professionals with specialised expertise like scientists and computer programmers to work in the United States. These visas are initially granted for three years and can be extended up to six years. Each year, the United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas through a lottery process, with about 75% of the recipients coming from India.

Business NewsNews'Operation Clog the Toilet': Campaign blocks Indian H-1B visa holders from rushing back to US amid Trump's fee shock
