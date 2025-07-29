Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah shares chronology of mission that killed 3 Pahalgam attack terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha in detail about Operation Mahadev, which was carried out by the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police to kill three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the terrorists were killed under Operation Mahadev on Monday. They have been identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani and Jibran.

Inside Operation Mahadev: 1000 people questioned, Shah gives details Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said more than 1,000 people were questioned in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

“As part of the investigation, the team engaged with family members of the victims, tourists, pony operators, photographers, and local residents,” he said.

“In total, 1,055 individuals were questioned over a span of more than three hours. Based on the inputs gathered, composite sketches were prepared. Subsequently, on June 22, two individuals — Bashir and Parvez — were identified as those who had harboured the terrorists,” Shah added.

He said all the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were ‘A-category’ members.

“While Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All these three terrorists involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated.”

The Union Home Minister revealed Operation Mahadev began on the night of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“A security meeting was held. In that meeting, it was decided that the killers should not be allowed to flee the country and escape to Pakistan. We made solid arrangements to ensure this,” he told the Parliament.

Also Read | Who were Pahalgam terrorists killed in Op Mahadev? Amit Shah discloses

On May 22, nearly a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Intelligence Bureau received inputs that terrorists were present in certain areas, Shah said.

“From May 22 to July 22, continuous efforts were made to verify this information… Our Army officers kept patrolling in the cold at high altitudes to pick up their signals. The CRPF also kept patrolling. On July 22, we got success. Through sensors, we got confirmation about the presence of terrorists in the area,” he said.