‘Operation Shield’ mock drill in THESE 5 states on May 31 - blackout time and other things to know

Security agencies are set to conduct second “Civil Defence Exercise” tomorrow called Operation Shield, a follow up of the first such activity that took place on 7 May, hours before Operation Sindoor.

Operation Shield blackout time The mock drill is scheduled to be conducted across districts bordering Pakistan on 31 May from 5:00 PM onwards, a government press release issued on 29 May states. The security drill will take place in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. It aims to enhance preparedness and awareness in regions located near the Line of Control, which are the most vulnerable to cross-border threats.

The notice noted that several shortcomings were observed in the previous exercise and this drill is a step to fill the critical gaps and “augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack.”

The press release issued by Civil Defence Assistant Director General Umesh Sharma states, "It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate."

The mock drill will involve “Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides” in implementation of various Civil Defence measures against enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks.

During the civil defence preparedness activity, there will be “Activation of Hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms (RCDCC/SCDCC/TCDCCs) and activation of Centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens.”

Besides this, complete blackout measures will be imposed in “adjoining civilian VA/VPs, excluding emergency/critical services.”

Initially, the mock drills were planned for Thursday but were deferred due to administrative reasons. This security drill to prepare the public comes in the wake of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

