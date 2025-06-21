Operation Sindhu: 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace, chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Hundreds of Indian evacuees from Iran landed in New Delhi in two flights after Tehran eased airspace amid an ongoing conflict with Israel. As the Indians landed at Delhi airport under Operation Sindhu, visibly relieved passengers broke into chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’.

The first flight carried as many as 290 Indians from Iran early Friday. The second flight carrying Indian evacuees from Iran, too, landed on Saturday morning. Operation Sindhu is India's mission to evacuate citizens amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Emotional returnees, including students and religious pilgrims, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Tazkiya Fatima, a resident of Noida, recounted the tense situation in Iran and praised the coordination between Indian authorities.

“There is a situation of war over there. We were not sure how we would make it out of there, but the Government of India made the whole process very smooth. I am very thankful to the Indian government. I am a resident of Noida,” she said.

‘BHARAT MATA KI JAI’ CHANTS ECHO THROUGH DELHI AIRPORT: WATCH

Eliya Batool, another evacuee, described the emotional relief of returning home. She said, "... I am unable to express what I am feeling right now. My family was very worried. In Iran, we were at ease, we were provided with a 5-star hotel and safety was provided to us. But after coming here, we feel at ease. Thank you so much, Indian government."

Maulana Mohammad Saeed Saeed praised the safe evacuation of the Indians and said, “We are happy and grateful that we have been able to return home safe and sound. The situation in Iran is no good and we all know. Indian Embassy and our Ambassador made the evacuation process very smooth and safe…”

Mir Mohammad Musharraf, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, also praised the efforts of the Indian government, saying, "I am from Pulwama, Kashmir... Operation Sindhu is amazing and really helpful. The services were very good. We contacted our embassy. We were stuck in Tehran, unaware of what to do. Our landlords also left and were left behind. It was only our embassy that helped us reach here. Thank you so much, Indian government."

After Iran eased airspace, the special flight carrying 290 Indians – mostly students – landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night. The flight arrived at 11:30 PM IST and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, on 13 June.