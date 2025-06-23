Operation Sindhu: India to operate 3 more evacuation flights as 1,713 nationals return from Iran

The Indian government will operate three additional evacuation flights from Iran over the next two to three days as part of its ongoing ‘Operation Sindhu’, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said on Sunday.

So far, 1,713 Indian nationals have been evacuated from conflict-hit Iran. The latest batch of 285 Indians arrived in New Delhi late on June 22 on a special flight from Mashhad and was received by Minister Margherita at the Airport. This marks the eighth batch of Indians brought home as part of the ongoing operation.

Evacuees from across India According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the latest group included people from several states such as Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, reported ANI.

In a post on X, the MEA stated, “India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June.”

"With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran," the MEA added.

Meanwhile, MoS Margherita, in a post on X, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing operation, stating, "Warmly welcomed 285 Indian nationals at the Delhi airport who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have been brought home safely from Iran.”

“We received 5-star hotels…”, evacuees express gratitude The evacuated Indians thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy for the safe return and recalled the grim situation in Iran.

Suja Ali told ANI that the embassy brought them to a safe zone. Ali said he went to Iran on June 11, and the attacks started on June 12, while he was in Qom. The embassy later brought them to a safe zone 1,200 km away.

“When the attack happened this morning, we were at the airport and we thought that Iran might close its airspace. But it is PM Modi's diplomacy and the Indian government's arrangement that we reached here safely," he added.