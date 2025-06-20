Operation Sindhu: IndiGo thanks Centre for opportunity to evacuate ‘stranded' citizens from Israel

IndiGo issued a heartfelt note on Friday after successfully evacuating stranded Indian citizens from Israel. Amid escalating tensions between arch rivals — Iran and Israel, India decided to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

The airline's statement on X said, “We are deeply honoured to contribute towards evacuation efforts by participating in #OperationSindhu helping bring our stranded citizens back home to India.”

Expressing gratitude for offering this opportunity, IndiGo said, “We are thankful to @mygovindia, @MEAIndia, @MoCA_GoI and Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu ji @RamMNK for giving us this opportunity. Here’s to bringing more Indian citizens home, one flight at a time.”

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv initiated their travel from Israel to India through the land borders and thereafter by air to India. The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians.