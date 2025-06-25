Op Sindhu update: 3,154 Indian nationals brought home from Iran, 4 Nepalese nationals evacuated

In a development under Operation Sindhu, a special flight carrying 296 Indian nationals and 4 Nepalese citizens arrived safely in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, at 4.30pm on 25 June 2025, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. This latest evacuation brings the total number of Indian nationals repatriated from Iran to 3,154 since the operation began.

Advertisement

Operation Sindhu was launched by the Indian government in response to escalating tensions and conflict in the region, particularly following recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities. The strikes targeted key sites such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, intensifying fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Operation Sindhu was officially launched by the PM Narendra Modi-led India government on 18 June to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. The first evacuation flight carrying 110 Indian students who had travelled by road to Armenia departed Yerevan on 18 June 2025 and arrived in New Delhi early on 19 June 2025.

Since the onset of Operation Sindhu, multiple special flights and other modes of transport have been deployed to evacuate Indian nationals from various cities across Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan.

The evacuation has included vulnerable groups such as students, professionals, and tourists caught amid rising tensions. Nepalese nationals stranded in Iran have also been assisted as part of humanitarian cooperation between India and Nepal, reflecting regional solidarity in times of crisis.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian evacuees return home from Iran under Operation Sindhu

Iran-Israel War and Ceasefire: A Fragile Truce The evacuation efforts come in the wake of a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which began with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, including key nuclear facilities.

The strikes, supported by the United States, aimed to degrade Iran’s nuclear programme but reportedly only set it back by months rather than completely destroying it, according to initial US intelligence assessments. Both nations claimed victory following intense missile exchanges and drone attacks, which caused casualties on both sides.

A ceasefire brokered by the United States and facilitated by Qatar took effect on 24 June 2025, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities. Israel lifted wartime restrictions, reopening airports and allowing citizens to resume normal activities, while Iran also signalled compliance with the truce.

Advertisement

Despite some initial accusations of violations from both sides, the ceasefire has largely held, offering cautious optimism for peace.

Also Read | Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for securing Israel-Iran ceasefire