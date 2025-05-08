EU asks India, Pakistan to ‘de-escalate’ situation, hails ‘right to protect citizens from acts of terror’

The European Union has released a statement on the surging conflict between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. “Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror”, the statement by EU reads.

“The European Union (EU) and its 27 Member States unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April and the murder of innocent civilians”, read the opening statement.

“Terrorism can never be justified”, it added.

“The EU is monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives. The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides.”

“The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives.”, the statement added.

“The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation”, it said.

On Thursday, India’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that Pakistan attempted to “engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India,” using drones and missiles on Wednesday and Thursday. The weapons were “neutralised,” it added.

New Delhi’s statement also said that the armed forces “targeted air defense radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan” on Thursday morning. India’s response “has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan,” it said. The statement added that the air defense system in Lahore had been neutralised.