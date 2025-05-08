‘Pakistan trying to wash its hands off any involvement with terrorism’: Govt

Operation Sindoor: “Pakistan trying to wash its hands off any or all involvement with terrorism”, Foreign secretary Vikram Ministry set records straight on disinformation on Thursday during a press briefing.

“Several terrorist organisations in the world where Pakistani fingerprints were found”, Misri asserted, also adding “Pahalgam terror attack was original escalation”.

India's ministry of defence on Thursday held a media briefing. The briefing was anchored by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri.

Vikram Misri clarified that India's response was ‘non-escalatory’, reiterating it was targeted, controlled, precise and measured. “Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit”, Misri added.

The press briefing on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan had launched an aerial attack on India, resulting in the deaths of 16 people. Misri also confirmed that India responded in kind, matching Pakistan’s actions.

‘Pakistan Used Indian Evidence to Cover Tracks’ The Indian government also rejected Pakistan’s request for a joint investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as an attempt by Islamabad to stonewall and protect terrorists.

“In the pursuit of justice of multiple terrorist attacks, whether it be Mumbai in 2008, in Pathankot in 2016 or many others, India had offered to cooperate. India had provided forensic evidence and urged Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of these terror attacks to justice”. Vikram Misri justified the rejection of a joint investigation with Pakistan.

“In particular reference to Mumbai terror attack, where a Pakistani Lashkar-e Taiba terrorist was captured alive, India provided extensive information and evidence related to the involvement of Pakistani terrorist in this attack. Cases were registered. But you are all aware that these cases have not been addressed”, he added.

Pakistan has consistently stonewalled any efforts to move forward in the investigation", Misri confirmed.

Elaborating on Pakistan using Indian evidence to cover their tracks, Misri said, “During Pathankot attack, joint investigative team was formed. We (India) gave unprecedented access to Pakistan team to the site of attack, details of call records data, DNA were shared with Pakistan. We had shared with them details related to address of terrorists, we presented evidence against office bearers of Jaish-e-Mohammad who had conspired int he attack, handlers of terrorists who handled them and guided them in, but here has been no movement on this”.

The experience has not been positive, said Misri, adding Pakistani assertion of join investigation of Pahalgam terror attack are only ‘delaying tactics, stonewalling tactics’.

“These nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed in India”, Vikram Misri declared on Thursday.

On The Resistance Front Foreign Secretary Vikran Misri also talked about The Resistance Front, the group that claimed responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam attack. Hitting out at Pakistan, Misri said that when the terror attack was brought up at UNSC, Pakistan opposed the TRF's role.

"What is interesting is that when talks on Pahalgam were ongoing at the UNSC, guess which country opposed to the TRF's mention? It was Pakistan."

‘Terrorists Buried with Pakistan Flags’ Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "It's also odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out by coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being awarded."

On Wednesday, videos from Pakistan and POK showed funerals being held after India’s strike on terror camps. The funeral was attended by Pakistan Army personnel, police, civil officials, and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), founded by Hafiz Saeed.

‘Pakistan Attacked Sikh Community’ "Yesterday Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community of J&K- hitting a gurdwara in Poonch and hitting the Sikh community members, who came under attack, and three individuals were killed in the attacks... A total of 16 civilians have been killed in Poonch and several others have been injured," Misri added.