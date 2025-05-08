Operation Sindoor: All-party meeting at 11 am today. What to expect? — 10 key points to know

The government will conduct an all-party meeting today at 11 am, following Operation Sindoor, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Wednesday.

“Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi,” Rijuju wrote on X.

From what to expect to other important developments, here are 10 key things to know—

All the political parties are expected to be briefed about the military strikes on nine locations of Pakistan and PoK, which include Lashkar-e-Toiba's headquarters in Muridke and some other terror training locations in Bahawalpur. The leaders from various political parties will be briefed regarding the objectives of Operation Sindoor, the targets hit and its impact.

3. A brief regarding India's defence preparedness in case of any retaliatory actions from Pakistan.

4. The all-party meeting has been conducted after Operation Sindoor, a joint military action by the Indian Armed Forces striking nine locations in Pakistan and PoK.

5. Following the joint military action, political party leaders across all parties, including the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their support to the armed forces.

6. The military strike lasted for nearly 25 minutes, India informed in a media briefing on Operation Sindoor. The strikes began at 1:05 am and ended by 1:30 am on Wednesday, May 7. The briefing was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

7. Terror infrastructure that were targeted in Pakistan and PoK included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya and Markaz Taiba, Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and Barnala camp in Bhimber.

8. Azhar Masood, Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem) terror outfit chief, claimed his ten family members were killed in the missile strikes by Indian Armed Forces conducted during the early hours of Wednesday.

9. The recent missile strike came two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.