Operation Sindoor: Col. Sofiya Qureshi's proud parents hail her contribution, say ‘hope this inspires others'

Operation Sindoor: “My daughter has done something for the nation”, the proud parents of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi hailed their daughter on Wednesday. India's 'Nari Shakti' was veritably on display during a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, as two accomplished woman military officers joined Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in giving details about the precision strikes by the armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

At the briefing held at the National Media Centre, Misri was flanked by Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, presenting a striking image of a combination of India's prowess in military and diplomacy.

Colonel Sofiya's mother, Halima Qureshi told reporters, "We are very happy about what our daughter has done for the nation. I hope this inspires others to educate their daughters, so that they can serve the nation."

"I felt very proud that my daughter has done something for the nation," said Colonel Qureshi's father Taj Mohammed Qureshi.

During the briefing, Qureshi addressed the media in Hindi, explaining the selected terrorist targets destroyed through precision attacks, while Vyomika Singh followed with the same information in English.

An officer of the Army’s Signal Corps, the 44-year-old Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was one of 11 women officers whose achievements were highlighted by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2020 judgment on gender parity in the Army’s top positions.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi holds the distinguished honour of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a major multinational military exercise. In February and March 2016, when she was a 35-year-old Lieutenant Colonel, she commanded a 40-member Indian Army team during a significant international event.

The exercise, known as the Multinational Field Training Exercise (FTX) – Exercise FORCE 18, involved ASEAN Plus countries and was, at the time, the largest ground forces exercise ever held on Indian soil. The exercise focused on critical themes such as ‘Humanitarian Mine Action’ and ‘Peacekeeping Operations’, showcasing India’s commitment to regional cooperation and peacekeeping efforts.