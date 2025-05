Operation Sindoor: ‘3 killed, 10 injured’ in Pakistan shelling in J&K after India strikes 9 terror camps

Three civilians were killed and 10 others were reportedly injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajauri area of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

The Pakistan military resorted to overnight heavy firing and shelling across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said told news agenct PTI on Wednesday.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, sources said.

The cross-firing between India and Pakistan was reported after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir late Tuesday.

“During the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the LoC and IB opposite Jammu and Kashmir,” sources in the Indian Army said.

“Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan,” they said.

Death toll “Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district,” officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured, PTI reported.

Sources told PTI that nine more civilians were also injured in different sectors of Poonch due to intense shelling by Pakistan, and their condition was stated to be stable.

Besides Mankote, heavy shelling from across the border was reported in Krishna Ghati and Shahpur sectors in Poonch, Laam, Manjakote and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district in Jammu region and Karnah and Uri sectors in north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

Indian security forces guarding the border also retaliated and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, officials said, adding the Pakistani shelling forced the people to take refuge in underground bunkers.

This was the 13th consecutive night of unprovoked firing along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

‘Operation Sindoor’ In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

Pakistan ceasefire violations "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) have been very rare after India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J&K, starting from the Kashmir Valley.

Initially beginning with unprovoked small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violations to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.

This was followed by small arms firing at several posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district. Subsequently, the firing spread to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

Meanwhile, a powerful explosion was also heard in Panthiyal sub-division in Ramban district, but its exact cause was not known immediately, the officials said.