Priyanka Gandhi tears into govt: ‘Didn’t they know thousands visit Baisaran? Why leave tourists at God’s mercy?’

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra teared into the Central government during a debate on Operation Sindoor, asking absence of any security personnel in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, despite the knowledge that thousands of tourists visit the spot.

Questioning the intelligence failure, Priyanka Gandhi asked, “Was no govt agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan?”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, “Yesterday, the Defence Minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out- On April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in front of their families, how did this attack happen, why did it happen?”

“Why was not even one security personnel present there [Baisaran Valley]? Is the safety and security of the citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?” Priyanka Gandhi asked.

“Did government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy.”

Further attacking the government, Priyanka Gandhi said most parliamentarians have security cover but “all those people who were present in Baisaran Valley on that day did not have any security. No matter how many operations you conduct, you cannot hide behind the truth.”

The Congress MP also pointed out that major incidents such as Delhi and Manipur riots happened under the watch of Home Minister Amit Shah but “he is still on that post.”

“Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken,” she said.

“This government always tries to escape the questions. They have no sense of accountability towards the citizens of the nation. The truth is that they have no place for the public in their heart. For them, everything is politics, publicity,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying it reflected the “irresponsibility” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For first time in history of our country, war is halted and it is not announced by our government or Army but US President. This reflects irresponsibility of our prime minister,” Priyanka Gandhi said.