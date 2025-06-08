Did Pakistan destroy India's Sukhoi and S-400 in Adampur, Bhuj airbases? Expert debunks claim; THIS is what he said

Pakistan, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, has been claiming to have successfully attacked India. New reports have also claimed that Islamabad was successful in hitting the Adampur air base in Punjab and causing damage to a Sukhoi-30 MKI standing there.

However, Damien Symon, a top imagery analyst of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) has junked this claim, saying that Pakistan used an image from before the conflict to support its narrative.

In a post on X, Symon alleged that the image used by Pakistan was taken in March, which pre-dates the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

“New report alleges a direct hit at India's Adampur Air Base by Pakistan damaged a Su-30, however a review reveals this image taken in March 2025, pre-conflict actually shows a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance, the dark soot near the engine test pad is routine, not battle damage,” the expert said.

Livemint was not able to verify the authenticity of Pakistan's claim or Symon's version.

Did Pakistan destroy India's S-400 in Bhuj? Pakistan has also made a similar claim about destroying an S-400 radar of India in Bhuj.

Damien Symon debunked this claim too, saying that the claimed damage is likely to be just oil stains in the service yard.

“An image is being circulated now as a Pakistan destroyed S-400 radar in India, a review however indicates it's likely just oil stains at Bhuj military base's vehicle service yard, also the image predates the recent Indo-Pak conflict as it was taken in February 2025,” he wrote in an X post.

Livemint could not verify this claim either. This article will be updated if there is an official statement from India regarding the matter.

Operation Sindoor On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to strike nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, where terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad further attempted drone attacks along the border regions. In response, India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.