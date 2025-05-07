Operation Sindoor: Flight ops suspended in North India after strikes on Pakistan terror camps

Air strikes by Indian forces across Pakistan and PoK trigger widespread flight cancellations in Northern India, impacting travel to sensitive border states.

This came as a precautionary measure after Indian forces launched air strikes at 9 locations across Pakistan and PoK targeting terror launch pads early on 7 May.

Flight operations to Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Bhuj, and Amritsar have been disrupted, with major carriers—including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express—issuing advisories and cancelling flights amid heightened security concerns.

On social media platform X, Air India said that it has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till 12 noon.

Similarly, IndiGo said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, all its flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Dharamshala have been cancelled for today. The airline is also offering passengers an option to reschedule or claim refunds.

Tata Sons low-cost carrier Air India Express informed passengers that flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, and Hindon have been affected. Similarly, budget carrier SpiceJet informed passengers about disruptions in flights to Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar are closed until further notice.

Around 100 flights to these airports are bound to be affected today till mid day. IndiGo operates between 16-25 daily flights, Air India operates around 25 daily flights, SpiceJet operates between 20-23 daily flights to the affected airports.

Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) On Tuesday, Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a NOTAM regarding an air exercise by the Indian airforce. The NOTAM is applicable for May 7 and 8 in Rajasthan and other areas close to the international border with Pakistan.

Last week, the government had also issued a NOTAM restricting usage of Indian airspace by Pakistan operated or registered aircraft.