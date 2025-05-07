Operation Sindoor: How Russia, Turkey, Azebaijan reacted to India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: Russia on Wednesday expressed concern over the ‘about the aggravation of military confrontation’ between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Turkey condemned India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, saying that it increases ‘risk of an all-out war.’ Azerbaijan also decried the strikes conducted by Indian armed forces on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

What Did Russia Say? Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed deep concern over the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan, according to posts on Telegram channel. She urged the parties involved to exercise restraint to prevent any further deterioration of the situation in the region.

Operation Sindoor: What Did Turkey Say? Turkey said it was following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. It stated that the attack carried out by India on the night of 6 May raised the risk of an all-out war.

Turkey condemned such provocative steps, as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turkey called on both parties to exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions. It expressed the expectation that measures would be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, would be established to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents. Turkey also voiced support for Pakistan’s call for an investigation into the terrorist attack of 22 April.

Operation Sindoor: What Did Azerbaijan Say? The Republic of Azerbaijan expressed its concern over the further escalation of tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It condemned the military attacks against Pakistan that resulted in the death and injury of several civilians. Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan, offering condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Azerbaijan called on all parties to exercise restraint and urged them to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was a coordinated military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of 6–7 May 2025, targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Advertisement

This precision operation, involving the Army and Air Force, was conducted in direct retaliation to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes focused on terror infrastructure linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, hitting key locations including Bahawalpur and Muridke, without targeting any Pakistani military installations.