Operation Sindoor: ‘Abhi picture baki hain…’ says Chief of Army Staff Manoj Naravane after India strikes Pakistan

Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan news: Manoj Naravane, 28th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army has today in a post on social media warned that Operation Sindoor is only a glimpse of India's action.
“Abhi picture baki hai…” Manoj Naravane wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). This comes just ahead of the official media briefing on Operation Sindoor, scheduled at begin soon.
(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.