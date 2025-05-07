Operation Sindoor: Loud sounds of missile fire, damaged buildings after India's counter-terrorism response | Watch

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement dated May 7 added. The motive of this operation was to primarily target headquarters of top leadership of Pakistan based terrorist organisations. It is alleged that terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, among others sponsor and support terrorist activities in India.