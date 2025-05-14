'New form of censorship and harassment': Ashoka University prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad defends Facebook posts

I have used my academic training and public voice to advocate for peace due to the high cost of war. At the same time I have analysed and commented on the manner in which "care has been taken by the Indian armed forces to not target military or civilian installations or infrastructure so that there is no unnecessary escalation." This reflects a clear appreciation of the Indian military's measured and proportional approach and indeed I have condemned the use of terrorists by the Pakistani military to destabilise the region. In fact in my analysis I have shown that this puts "the onus on the Pakistani military to make sure it cannot hide any longer behind terrorists and non-state actors." I further added that the Pak military has used these tactics "to destabilise the region for far too long." Animated by a profound moral commitment to minimising the human cost of armed conflict, my statements solely express concern over the thetorical excesses and reckless warmongering exhibited by certain sections of the civilian public.