Operation Sindoor objective conveyed with great clarity: Jaishankar in US

Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the world that India will take firm action against those behind terrorist attacks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He added that Operation Sindoor was in line with the UN Security Council’s stance on holding perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attacks accountable.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, Jaishankar said, “What is important for us in the Quad statement, as also the statement which the Security Council had issued on April 25, is that the perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. They must be brought to justice.”

“And that's important because we then have to communicate to the world that what we did… on May 7, the objective of Operation Sindoor is that if there are attacks, if there are terrorist attacks, we will act against the perpetrators, the supporters, the financiers, the enablers. So that message, I think, was conveyed with great clarity,” he said.

A joint statement issued by the Quad Foreign Ministers – Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya – had unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The Quad Foreign Ministers condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

“We call for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs (UN Security Council resolutions), to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” the joint statement said.

The UN Security Council press statement had condemned the Pahalgam attack, with members of the Security Council underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The council members stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable.