Operation Sindoor: Over 400 flights cancelled, 27 airports shut — which Indian airports are closed?

In the wake of the armed forces launching missile attacks on terror targets in Pakistan on Wednesday, 430 flights have been cancelled and twenty-seven airports in northern, western, and central India have been closed to commercial flights until Saturday, The Times of India reported.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and a few foreign airlines have cancelled their services to and from various airports, news agency PTI reported.



Indian carriers cancelled a total of 430 flights on Thursday, accounting for 3% of the nation’s scheduled services, while Pakistani carriers cancelled 147 flights, representing 17% of their scheduled operations. Data from Flightradar24 revealed that the airspace over Pakistan and the western corridor of India—stretching from Kashmir to Gujarat—was devoid of civilian air traffic, as airlines avoided the sensitive region. Most international carriers also ceased using Pakistani airspace, opting instead to re-route flights via Mumbai and Ahmedabad.



Airports that have been closed include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior, and Hindon, TOI reported, citing sources.

India on Wednesday closed about 25 flight routes that allow planes to enter Pakistan through the Indian airspace on a day when the armed forces launched missile attacks on terror targets in Pakistan, according to officials.

