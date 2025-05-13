Pakistan's nefarious designs, audacity defeated: PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor at Adampur airbase

Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur airbase on Tuesday. While addressing the warriors in the airbase, PM Modi said, “I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated.”

Prime Minister on Tuesday lauded the Indian Armed Force on the stupendous success of the operation stating that that the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, adding that when it echoes in the war field as well as in the missions.

Addressing the armed forces at the Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Modi further said that the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is also the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country

"'Bharat Mata ki Jai' maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi. Jab Bharat ke sainik Maa Bharati bolte hai toh dushman ke kaleje kaanp jaate hai... Bharat Mata ki Jai. The world has just seen the power of this slogan. Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. It is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country."

The Prime Minister further said that the Indian defence forces have created history and made billions of Indian proud.

"When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort. When our missile reaches its target with a stunning sound, we tell the enemy, Jai Bharat Mata. When we raise the slogan, we show the enemy, Jai Bharat Mata. When our armies let out the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing resounds from the sky to the depths, Jai Bharat Mata. You all have made millions of Indians proud. You have raised the pride of every Indian. You have created history," he said. Advertisement

"I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated," he said

Prime Minister Modi who travelled to Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar today interacted with Air Warriors days after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.