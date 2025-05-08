Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: India shoots down Pakistan's drones and missiles; MEA briefing to begin at 5.30 pm

Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE Updates: The Indian Armed Forces targetted Pakistan's Sir Defence Radars and systems at several locations on Thursday morning. A Ministry of Defence statement said that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.
Pakistan attempted to engage several Indian military targets using drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7-8. These drones were effectively neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces, the statement added.
The statement also said that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), in areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: Several flights scheduled for arrival and departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled on Thursday due to the closure of airspace, said airport sources.
These 90 cancelled flights include 46 domestic departures and 33 domestic arrival flights while it included five international departure and six international arrival flights. These cancelled flights were scheduled between 8 am and 2 pm, an ANI report said.
Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: The Punjab government have issued directives under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, to enforce a complete blackout in the Gurdaspur district from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, effective from May 8, 2025, until further orders.
The statement released reads, "Due to a sensitive environment on the Indo-Pak border, guidelines of the Government of India and the Government of Punjab. According to this, further orders will be issued from 08.05.2025 to deal with the emergency situation under the Civil Defense Act 1968. From 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day, there will be complete "black out" in district Gurdaspur. This order will not be applicable in Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals. Though, the windows of Gurdaspur jail and hospitals will be closed every day from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am the next day."
Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Jammu's Divisional Commissioner, along with District Magistrate (DM) of Kahtua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri districts on Thursday.
Singh, in a post on X, said that he “held a detailed review of the administrative arrangements and public confidence building measures in the wake of the developments of the last two days”.
Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday prohibited flying of drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Leh district, citing credible inputs and security concerns about their “potential misuse” by anti-national elements.
District Magistrate of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, ordered the prohibition on flying of drones and UAVs by locals, tourists, or private persons and said any violation of the order shall attract strict legal action under relevant laws, news agency PTI reported.
"This order is issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice," he said.
“Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” it said.
“Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” it added.