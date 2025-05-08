Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE: India shoots down Pakistan's drones and missiles; MEA briefing to begin at 5.30 pm

Operation Sindoor 2.0 LIVE Updates: The Indian Armed Forces targetted Pakistan's Sir Defence Radars and systems at several locations on Thursday morning. A Ministry of Defence statement said that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Pakistan attempted to engage several Indian military targets using drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7-8. These drones were effectively neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces, the statement added.

The statement also said that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), in areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

