Operation Sindoor set a new normal against terrorism, says PM Modi

“Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of 10th May. By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale. The terrorists were eliminated. We had destroyed the terror camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Therefore, when Pakistan appealed and said that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it," he said, adding that India just suspended its retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. India will measure every step of Pakistan on its attitude ahead.