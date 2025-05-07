Operation Sindoor: Politicians across party lines hail missile strikes on Pakistan, say ‘Jai Hind’

‘Time for unity and solidarity’

"India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the Congress has been categorically stating that the government will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress is standing firmly with our armed forces," Congress general-secretary incharge communications Jairam Ramesh stated on X, using the hashtag "Operation Sindoor".