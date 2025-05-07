Operation Sindoor: Red alert issued in Uttar Pradesh following military strikes in Pakistan, PoK

A red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following Operation Sindoor, a joint military action by the Indian Armed Forces striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor -- the Indian Army's targeted strike on terror hideouts," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said on his official X handle.

Uttar Pradesh Police has been asked to coordinate with the Defence forces, he informed.

"All @Uppolice field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations. UP Police remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jay Hind!" UP DGP wrote.

Operation Sindoor The latest development in Uttar Pradesh comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched military strikes in Pakistan and PoK, called Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on the military strikes, India informed in a media briefing on Operation Sindoor that the joint military operation lasted around 25 minutes. The strikes started at 1:05 a.m. and ended by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7. The briefing was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The nine locations struck during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs, Col Sofiya Qureshi said, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that these locations were selected to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, " A group calling itself the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a Front for UN proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba...Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan..."