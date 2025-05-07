Subscribe

Operation Sindoor: Red alert issued in Uttar Pradesh following military strikes in Pakistan, PoK

Uttar Pradesh has issued a red alert following Operation Sindoor.

Riya R Alex
Published7 May 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Pulwama: Security personnel during a search operation near the spot where an unknown jet crashed after midnight, at Wuyan, Pampore, in Pulwama district, J&K, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke, under 'Operation Sindoor' .(PTI Photo/S Irfan) (PTI05_07_2025_000064B)(PTI)

A red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following Operation Sindoor, a joint military action by the Indian Armed Forces striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

"Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor -- the Indian Army's targeted strike on terror hideouts," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said on his official X handle.

 

Also Read | Operation Sindoor dismantled terrorist infra: Foreign Secretary

Uttar Pradesh Police has been asked to coordinate with the Defence forces, he informed.

Advertisement

"All @Uppolice field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations. UP Police remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jay Hind!" UP DGP wrote.

 

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Live: Col. Sofiya Qureshi shares real-time operation videos

Operation Sindoor

The latest development in Uttar Pradesh comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched military strikes in Pakistan and PoK, called Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on the military strikes, India informed in a media briefing on Operation Sindoor that the joint military operation lasted around 25 minutes. The strikes started at 1:05 a.m. and ended by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7. The briefing was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Tensions spark worry over kharif sowing in border states

The nine locations struck during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs, Col Sofiya Qureshi said, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that these locations were selected to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, " A group calling itself the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a Front for UN proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba...Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan..."

 

Also Read | Donald Trump On Operation Sindoor: ‘Knew Something Was Gonna Happen...’

Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor comes weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 individuals, mostly tourists. On April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot people in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack triggered massive outrage and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsOperation Sindoor: Red alert issued in Uttar Pradesh following military strikes in Pakistan, PoK
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App