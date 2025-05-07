Operation Sindoor: Russia says ‘deeply concerned by confrontation’, calls for restraint

Operation Sindoor: Russia's foreign ministry on May 7 said is “deeply concerned” about increased military confrontation between India and Pakistan, according to a Reuters report.

The Vladimir Putin-led nation is close to India and Pakistan and called for both countries to show restraint. It also condemned all forms of terrorism in a statement published on the foreign ministry's website, the report added.

About Operation Sindoor The statement from Russia came after Indian armed forces early today carried out precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists and including one Nepali citizen.

In the press briefing, Wing Commader Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that with Operation Sindoor “India exercised its right to respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks”.

“These actions were measured, non escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India,” the statement read.

China Calls for Restraint after Operation Sindoor Russian's stance echoed China's Foreign Ministry, which also urged “restraint” from India and Pakistan in the “larger interest of peace and stability” in the neighbourhood following Operation Sindoor on May 7, PTI reported.

“We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They are both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable,” the statement added.

China-Russia Talks Soon Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to leave for Russia today on a four-day visit. He will participate in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union in World War II.

Xi Jinping is also due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he shares a close personal friendship, the report added.