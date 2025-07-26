Operation Sindoor to feature in NCERT Class 3–12 books, curriculum to include Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO too: Report

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon introduce a module on Operation Sindoor. Two modules are currently in development, one for Classes 3rd to 8th and another for Classes 9th to 12th. An 8-10 page module will detail India’s achievements and armed forces. The goal is to educate students about India's military strength, ANI reported.

In addition to Operation Sindoor, students will also learn about Mission LiFE, the horror of partition, India's rise as a Space Power, ranging from Chandrayaan to Aditya L1 and insights from Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on the International Space Station.

“The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security,” PTI quoted a person aware of the development.

Operation Sindoor The NCERT's latest initiative comes months after the Indian Armed Forces launched military strikes in nine locations of Pakistan and PoK in a joint military action called Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in the region as a retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed 26 lives.

Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme In a similar development, the Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme is set to be launched in the upcoming months, as the groundwork is already done and it is currently awaiting formal approval, ANI reported.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2025, aims to provide digital textbooks in Indian languages for students in both school and higher education levels.

"At the central level, a comprehensive exercise covering various fields of study and courses has not yet been conducted. However, this will begin in the coming few months. The initiative has already been announced in the budget. The data has been compiled, and the scheme is currently awaiting formal approval. The rollout will be primarily digital. Those who require printed copies can produce them as needed based on their specific requirements," the report quoted a person aware of the development.

