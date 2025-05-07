Operation Sindoor: ‘We killed only those who…’, Rajnath Singh speaks on strikes in Pakistan, lauds Indian Army

Operation Sindoor: "We killed only those who killed innocent", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the Indian Army acted with precision, alertness, and sensitivity during Operation Sindoor. He stated that the forces targeted and eliminated only those responsible for killing innocent civilians. The defense minister further affirmed that all the objectives set for the operation were successfully achieved, with the designated targets being destroyed exactly as planned.

Advertisement

"We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all", Singh said, adding “Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner”.

Speaking at the inauguration of Border Roads Organisation's 50 infrastructure projects across six States and 2 Union Territories, Rajnath Singh thanked the armed forces for the successful operation that struck targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh said India had exercised its right to respond after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 25 tourists and one Kashmiri pony ride operator. “India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil”, Rajnath Singh said on Operation Sindoor.

Read More

"With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, this action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure," he said.

The terrorists had cross-border linkages and an investigation pointed to Pakistan's role, like in several terror attacks on Indian soil in the past.

"With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps... I salute the bravery of our armed forces," the defence minister said. Advertisement

Operation Sindoor India's armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long "measured and "non-escalatory" missile and drone strike early Wednesday in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.