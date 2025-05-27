Operation Sindoor: Who are the Indian Army officers behind the logo?

The poignant logo of India’s “Operation Sindoor,” created to symbolise the grief of women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack, was designed by two Indian Army officers. The emblem, now firmly etched in the national consciousness, features a small bowl of vermilion—the traditional red powder worn by married Hindu women—forming the first “O” in the operation’s name, while the second “O” is surrounded by a delicate dash of the same powder.

According to the latest edition of the Indian Army’s magazine Baatcheet, which is dedicated to chronicling the nation’s military endeavours, the logo was crafted by Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh.

The publication also shared photographs of the two officers alongside the now-famous emblem, highlighting their contribution to this decisive military action.

The opening pages of Baatcheet prominently display the “Operation Sindoor” logo, crowned by the Indian Army’s emblem. The magazine recounts the tragic events of 22 April 2025, when five terrorists brutally murdered 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion in the tranquil meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam. Tourists had gathered there to celebrate life, only to be caught in an act of unspeakable violence.

“This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action,” reads the caption titled ‘Pahalgam’. The issue also features powerful images showing the aftermath of the attack, including rows of coffins and the emotional farewell at the funeral of one victim.

On page 11, a photograph captures Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi studying a screen grid, with a timestamp marking the momentous date and time: 7 May 2025, 01:05 hrs.

Indian Army Operations Room from where Operation Sindoor was being monitored by top military brass, including Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Who gave the moniker Operation Sindoor? Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that the name “Operation Sindoor” was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.