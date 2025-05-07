Operation Sindoor: Why did India target ‘terror nursey’ Muridke Markaz in Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor: India struck nine "terrorist camps" in Pakistan on Wednesday that it accused of serving as indoctrination centres, training areas, and launchpads, two weeks after an attack in Indian Kashmir that the south Asian nation linked to its neighbour. Among them were Markaz Taiba Camp and Markaz Subhan Camp.

Indian armed forces successfully struck nine terror targets—four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Let's Take a Look at Why These Camps Were Targetted?

Operation Sindoor: Markaz Taiba Camp According to official statement by India government, the Markaz Taiba camp, 25 km from the de-facto border, was the headquarters of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been linked to Pahalgam terror attack attack.

Terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the sole perpetrator of the 2008 attack on Mumbai to be captured alive, was also allegedly trained at the facility. More than 160 people were killed in the attack Mumbai.

Operation Sindoor: Markaz Subhan Camp The target deepest in Pakistan, about 100 km from the border, the Markaz Subhan camp was the headquarters of Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was used for recruiting, training, and indoctrination, according to India government.

Operation Sindoor: Why was Murdike Markaz Targeted?

The Muridke Markaz holds significant strategic and symbolic importance as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), one of Pakistan’s most notorious terrorist organisations

Located near Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province, the Markaz is often described as a "terror nursery" due to its extensive facilities dedicated to training, indoctrination, and recruitment of militants.

Spread over approximately 200 acres, Murdike Markaz functions as a self-sustaining township with mosques, educational institutions, residential quarters, and training grounds.

Spread over approximately 200 acres, Murdike Markaz functions as a self-sustaining township with mosques, educational institutions, residential quarters, and training grounds.

Established in the late 1980s by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed with support from Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI) and external funding, it has been the ideological, logistical, and operational hub for LeT’s jihadist activities.

The Muridke Markaz is infamous for its role in preparing terrorists involved in major attacks against India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks where operatives like Ajmal Kasab received training there.

It serves not only as a training camp but also as a centre for radicalisation, with around 1,000 students enrolled annually in various courses aimed at promoting extremist ideology and militant skills.