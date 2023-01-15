Oppo A78 5G launch in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 06:21 PM IST
- Oppo A78 5G was recently launched in Malaysia. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Oppo is set to launch its first smartphone of 2023. The company will launch Oppo A78 5G in the country on January 16, 2023. Oppo has been teasing the upcoming phone via its social media platforms. It has also confirmed some features of the Oppo A-series new phone