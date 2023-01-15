Oppo is set to launch its first smartphone of 2023. The company will launch Oppo A78 5G in the country on January 16, 2023. Oppo has been teasing the upcoming phone via its social media platforms. It has also confirmed some features of the Oppo A-series new phone

“The era of 5G has dawned upon us, and it’s time to experience superior connectivity and blazing-fast speed with #OPPOA78 #5G. Arriving soon at super speed!," the company wrote in a post on microblogging site, Twitter.

Oppo A78 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will come with 33 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with Mali-G7 MC2 GPU processor.

Oppo A78 5G was recently launched in Malaysia. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, it can support up to 8GB of additional virtual memory using onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup. There will be a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset sports an 8MP front facing shooter. Both camera sensors are capable of recording full HD videos at 30fps.

Oppo will reveal the price of A78 5G on January 16, 2023. According to rumours, the device may cost below ₹20,000.

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced that it will offer four years of major ColorOS updates to select models starting 2023. In a press release, the company also revealed it will provide five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023.

Oppo also announced that its latest ColorOS operating system has the fastest rollout than any previous version in its operating system’s history. ColorOS 13 is the company’s latest operating system based on Android 13.

“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS," the company said in a statement.