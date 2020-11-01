Opposition doubted, demoralised soldiers after Pulwama: PM Modi in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that while Pakistan had recently admitted to its role behind the Pulwama attack, the opposition was busy spreading false information and demoralising the soldiers to misguide the people. Forty paramilitary soldiers were killed in the attack in 2019.

Modi said that the same opposition leaders who are now seeking votes in Bihar were responsible for doubting the abilities of soldiers and demoralising them. The PM cautioned the people of Bihar to stay away from such opposition parties and leaders in the Bihar assembly polls.

“Pakistan has admitted to its role in the Pulwama attack, it has accepted responsibility. People who were giving false information are unhappy now, they doubted the ability of soldiers and demoralised soldiers. Now these same people are asking for votes from people of Bihar. People should remember this while voting and keep away from them," said PM Modi at a public meeting in Chapra.

Talking about the issue of corruption and lawlessness during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) 15 year rule under former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Modi said that two 'princes' in Bihar asking for votes. One prince failed in Uttar Pradesh and will face the same consequence in the Bihar polls. The other contender is the prince of lawlessness or jungle raaj, Modi said.

“There are two princes who are going around in Bihar to get the votes of people. One of them had earlier joined hands with another prince in Uttar Pradesh but he failed there and he would meet the same fate in Bihar as well. The second prince is the prince of lawlessness. When people go to vote, especially first-time voters, they should remember the lawlessness that was faced by people from the earlier generation," the PM said.

Modi emphasised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has always worked for the financially and socially weaker sections with special emphasis on scheduled castes and the poor. Modi said the meaning of NDA is development, good governance, reducing the problems of the poor and infrastructure development.

“We believe in the values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (development for all). We do not differentiate between people. We work for the poor, dalits and every community without any difference. It is the power of the votes of people of Bihar and they have told opposition leaders that Bihar will vote for NDA," the PM added.

Modi said that opposition parties were getting so desperate that they have now started abusing him. While opposition parties could abuse him, they should not abuse the people of Bihar and target them unnecessarily, the PM added.

“The opposition parties and its leaders have always worked for themselves and their family members. They want to take away the money that is meant for development of people and Bihar. Leaders of opposition parties will never understand the problems of the people Bihar and would never be able to work for development," PM added.

