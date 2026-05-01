‘Oppressive approach is intolerable,’ Iran President hits out at US blockade; Trump says ‘It's not a war but…’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned ongoing military and economic pressure on Iran, arguing that measures such as the US naval blockade of its ports are effectively a continuation of hostile actions against the country

In a post on X on Thursday, Pezeshkian said, “The world has witnessed Iran's tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence.”

He added, "Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable."

Not a war: What Trump said? Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump made a series of claims about Iran, its internal situation, and ongoing Washington's actions there, asserting that 'US operations as ongoing but not a formal war have a military operation’

Noting that Iran had carried out mass killings amid internal unrest, Trump said, "Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn't do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn't do it."

Trump framed US operations as ongoing but not a formal war, stating, "And that's despite a military operation. I don't call it a war. I'd rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal."

"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They're not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon," he added.

He asserted that US actions had significantly degraded Iran's military capacity, saying, "Their navy's gone. Their air force is gone, their drone factories are about 82 per cent down, and their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down."

44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around: US CENTCOM US CENTCOM (Central Command) on Thursday (local time) claimed that till now, "44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port", as a result of the naval blockade operations against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said," US Marines aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) stand watch in the Arabian Sea during naval blockade operations against Iran. As of today, 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port."

Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, on Thursday said that Tehran will ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and end what he described as US "presence and interference" by exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz amid geopolitical tensions due to the Islamic Republic's recent confrontation with Washington and the power struggle between the two sides over the virtual control of the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf referred to historical events, stating that Iranian forces expelled European colonisers from the Persian Gulf in 1622 after more than a century of occupation.

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"In the year 1622 AD, after 115 years of occupation, we expelled the European colonisers from the Persian Gulf, and we celebrate Persian Gulf Day in honor of this victory. Today as well, Iran, by exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz, will ensure that it and its neighbors enjoy the precious blessing of a future free from the presence and interference of America," the post read.