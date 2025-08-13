Optical illusion today: You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the bear in this viral image

Optical illusion: Looking forward to beginning your day on a high note? This mind-boggling optical illusion challenge can be the perfect way to put your eyes and brain to the test. Solving such puzzles on a daily basis helps people gain critical insights about their observational skills. Not just are these counted among the top trends on the internet, but these games are often extremely difficult to crack, at times even leaving the pro players scratching their heads to look for the answers.

Taking great use of colors and patterns, optical illusions generate images that are receptive and go on to play tricks with the human brain. While some go on to solve them in a few seconds, most players remain clueless even after spending minutes looking out for the answers. On which side are you? Let's find out here.

Optical illusion: What to do? On Reddit, a latest challenge has gone viral since being shared on the subreddit 'Find the Sniper' by one user named King_Cannoli69420.

The task is pretty simple. People have an image on their screen, and the only thing that they are required to do is to spot the bear in it.

At first glance, the picture appears to be from a forest, with lots of greenery in it. Viewers get to see several trees in it, but hidden somewhere is a bear. People have to find the bear in the image.

Only those who are eagle-eyed and pay extra attention to details can crack this one. You certainly need to be eagle-eyed to solve such games within a few seconds.

Find out the bear in this viral image.

Need help? Stay focused and calm while looking for the bear. Do not consider defeat until you have looked out for all things in the picture carefully.

If you are still unable to spot the bear in the image, then there is no need to worry. There are several others like you. Such games are considered a healthy habit and can boost your concentration, as well as focus and intelligence quotient.

Optical illusion: Answer In the comments section of the post, several users have provided the answer.

"Hiding behind the tiny sapling, slightly right and below the center! Bear thinks she cannot be seen," one person wrote.

Another one added, "Right of center between two stands of trees".

A third person wrote, "Right of center between two stands of trees."

Do share this challenge with your friends and family members to check how many can actually identify the bear in this image.

FAQs What is the challenge in the optical illusion? People have been asked to find the bear in the picture.

Why could I not find the answer? The bear is well camouflaged in its surroundings, which makes it quite difficult to spot.