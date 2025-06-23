Optical illusion: Can you find 257 hidden among 2S7s in 5 seconds?

Today's optical illusion test is only for those who have a sharp vision and are proficient in finding answers in the least possible time through high observational skills.

Optical illusions, which play with human brains through deceptive or misleading patterns, have become a viral trend on the internet, which is here to stay for a long time. Challenging people to explore their inner strengths, these skilful games push us to look beyond the obvious, removing the line between reality and illusion.

Solving these time-consuming puzzles can become a daunting task, but such illusions provide us with key insights into self-awareness. Besides generating curiosity, optical illusions make us understand our visual strengths and mental abilities.

While they aren’t as thorough as the tests conducted by psychologists, trying out optical illusions surely requires the best effort and the right combination of brain power and vision to find the missing answer.

What’s today’s optical illusion? The image, which seems like a random jumble, is packed with multiple rows of '2S7s'. The task is to find out the number '257', which has been camouflaged among the rows.

Looks easy? Well, it might appear as a simple job, but the task is to find the hidden number in just five seconds. Can you do it?

To crack this challenge, you must have sharp cognitive abilities as well as mental strength to look for details. The ones who have solved it in less than five seconds have great observation skills and IQ.

Answer If you were unable to find the hidden number, then don't worry. There are many others who have not been able to solve it in the given time period.

The number 257 is placed at the eighth spot in the second-to-last row.

Do share this challenge with your family members and friends to check whether they are able to spot the hidden number 257.

FAQs 1. What is an optical illusion? These are cleverly designed illusions that use colour, light or patterns to create images that appear deceptive to human brains.

2. How to solve optical illusions fast? There is no thumb rule to solve optical illusions in the given time. Experts suggest staying calm and searching for the answer carefully.