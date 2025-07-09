Optical illusion: Can you find 3 hidden mistakes in this Euros football puzzle?

With the Women’s Euros 2025 approaching, a mind-boggling football-related optical illusion is testing the visual abilities of fans on the internet. The task? Identify three errors concealed within a layout of apparently identical footballs. It might seem easy, but just 1 per cent of football fans can identify all three in 45 seconds.

Advertisement

The brain teaser can be a great way for fans to sharpen their focus before the game starts, as the Lionesses are searching for a win against the Netherlands, following their defeat against France.

Can you identify the 3 errors in football in less than 45 seconds? Designed by Betboo, the visual challenge showcases lines of black-and-white soccer balls. But take a closer look, three of them differ from the others.

Also Read: What you spot first in this optical illusion reveals how you cope under pressure

If you aim to demonstrate your keen vision, initiate a timer and begin the test. One mistake is concealed in the lower right corner, whereas the other two demand even greater attention to detail.

Advertisement

If you aim to demonstrate your keen vision, initiate a timer and begin the test.

Individuals who locate all three within 45 seconds are considered to possess superior focus and visual intelligence.

Also, this is an excellent method to exercise your mind and ideal for puzzle enthusiasts in search of a challenge.

The benefits of brainteasers for your mind:

Advertisement

1. Enhance memory and concentration

2. Enhance problem-solving abilities

3. Encourage innovation

4. Assist in alleviating stress and enhancing mental clarity.

Brainteasers provide not only enjoyment but also exercise your brain and aid in maintaining its activity. These puzzles are a great way to keep your mind active, whether you're training for the Euros match or just facing challenges.

Answer For those who are struggling to find the three mistakes in the image,we have marked the answer for you.

Individuals who locate all three within 45 seconds are considered to possess superior focus and visual intelligence.

Advertisement

FAQs How many brainteasers should I do each day? Doing 1–3 brainteasers a day is enough to keep your mind sharp without causing mental fatigue. Quality matters more than quantity.

Are brainteasers good for mental health? Yes. Brainteasers help reduce stress, boost memory, and improve concentration. They act like a workout for your brain and promote mental clarity.