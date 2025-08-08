Optical illusion challenge: Only 1% can find '22' in 5 seconds

Optical illusion: Looking forward to starting your day with a brilliant exercise for your brain? Here's presenting a mind-boggling optical illusion challenge that has left many scratching their heads on the internet, while making every possible effort to find the answer. Playing such fun games on a daily basis helps in gaining significant insights about our visual abilities, as they test people's observational skills.

With the clever usage of colors and patterns, optical illusions go on to play tricks with the brain, often making people perceive things that are totally opposite to the actual reality. Not just for entertainment, solving such puzzles on a daily basis makes people think beyond the obvious to look for answers to their problems. These go on to improve our intelligence quotient and focus as well as making people aware of their visual abilities.

Let's see how many can solve today's optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusion: What to do? On social media, an image has caught the attention of many, asking users to spot the hidden number '22' in it.

People have to identify '22' in the image featuring multiple rows of '23'.

At first glimpse, people get to witness multiple rows of the number '23', but the well-camouflaged picture has the number '22' hidden somewhere in it.

While it appears simple enough to spot the odd one out, the real challenge here is that the task needs to be completed within five seconds.

This means that players only get five seconds to spot the number '22' in the sea of '23'.

Need a hint? The different number is placed somewhere in the middle rows.

Try to examine each number carefully to find the different one in the image.

Optical illusion: Answer The number '22' is located in the sixth row from the left and in the second-last column.

Those who were able to identify the hidden number in time certainly have sharp vision, but there is nothing to worry about if you are not among them.

Try out other optical illusion games to improve your gameplay. Also, do consider sharing this with your family and friends to check out how many of them are able to find the missing number in five seconds.

