Optical illusion: You have eyesight of a sniper if you can spot ‘Lake’ in this image

Optical illusions are the latest trend on the internet. If you prefer solving brain teasers after a tiring day to unwind, these challenges can test your observation skills to the limit in a fun manner. This viral optical illusion is no different. All you have to do is locate the word ‘Lake’ in this grid of ‘Bake’. While this might seem easy initially, many seasoned players failed to complete the task within just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Find the word ‘Lake’ Optical illusions test our ability to look beyond mere appearances. Exercises like these allow us to find objects that are usually overlooked. In this optical illusion, players might just see a grid featuring the word ‘Bake’ initially. However, somewhere hidden in this optical illusion is the word ‘Lake’. All players must do is find ‘Lake’ within just 10 seconds. Hint: It is not in the center of the image.

As we have seen, only people with imaginative minds and excellent eyesight will be able to solve this puzzle under the given conditions.

Optical illusion: Answer

Optical illusion: The word lake is near the bottom of the image.

Since the words ‘Lake’ and ‘Bake’ appear nearly identical, it is pretty difficult for many people to solve this viral brain teaser in just 10 seconds. However, if one is calm, they can easily figure out this grid.

Just shift your attention to the left side of the optical illusion. You will find the word ‘Lake’ in the fourth column and the 10th row.

FAQs Where is the word ‘Lake’ located in the optical illusion? The word ‘Lake’ is located in the fourth column and the 10th row.

Why is it hard for people to find ‘Lake’ from this grid of ‘Bake’? Apart from the letters ‘L’ and ‘B’, the two words appear nearly identical. As a result, it is difficult for many people to distinguish between ‘Lake’ and ‘Bake’.

How do I get better at solving viral optical illusions? Besides regularly participating in these challenges online, you should try to approach the puzzles from a fresh perspective with a calm mind.

