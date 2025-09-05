Optical illusion today: Only pro players can spot the Minion in this viral Reddit challenge

Do you call yourself a fan of Minions? If yes, then the optical illusion challenge is going to fascinate you for sure. Gaining significant attention on Reddit, this viral image wants people to spot a Minion, which is cleverly hidden somewhere in the picture. Even though the task here is quite simple, only a few players with magnificent observational skills and laser-sharp focus will be able to find the answer in less than 10 seconds. Check it out yourself to know more about your visual abilities.

Advertisement

Optical illusions, which constantly remain among the top trends on the internet, often play tricks with our brain by featuring deceptive images that carefully use colors, patterns and shapes to challenge our mind.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge? An image has been shared on the r/FindTheSniper forum on Reddit, which asks users to find a Minion in the picture.

At first glimpse, all you get to witness is a large quantity of yellow cherry tomatoes. But hiding somewhere in it is a Minion camouflaged among its natural surroundings. All that players are required to do is spot the creature.

Only 1 in 20 can spot the Minion in this viral optical illusion.

Advertisement

To make it a tough task for your eyes and brain, you can give yourself a 10-second time limit to complete the challenge.

There is absolutely no problem if you were unable to spot the Minion within 10 seconds. There are many players who were clueless about its position even after examining the picture for several minutes. Need a hint? Try to look somewhere at the bottom to spot the creature in quick time.

Optical illusion: Answer Were you able to find the Minion? If yes, then you definitely have sharp vision and concentration.

A few players who were able to complete the challenge have shared their answers in the comments section of the post.

Advertisement

"Far bottom right corner. Two in, bottom row," one person wrote.

Another added, "Bottom right corner - look from right to left, it is just to the left of the first yellow tomato".

Players can spot the Minion in the bottom right of the image. It is present next to the first yellow tomato.

FAQs 1. Where is the Minion in the image? The creature is located in the bottom right corner of the picture.

2. Why was this challenge so difficult to crack? The Minion was well camouflaged in its yellow surroundings, making it hard for even the pro players to spot it quickly.

Advertisement