Optical illusion: Can you spot the odd number in this viral challenge? Only the sharpest minds succeed

Optical illusions have captivated people online, giving them challenges in a way that’s exhilarating. If you consider yourself detail-oriented, here’s an optical illusion challenge for you to try! In today’s viral game, people are required to find out the odd number, which is hidden in plain sight. The optical illusion has left many scratching their heads as they try to find the elusive number.

Optical illusion: What to do? The players have to spot the odd number ‘1222’ out of a sea of ‘1212’. The real challenge here is that there are two ‘ 1222’ in this image and you only have 10 seconds to spot them.

At first glance, the image looks like an endless pattern of 1212 in neat rows and columns. The similarity of digits makes it difficult for your brain to process differences quickly. Optical illusions like this work by tricking our visual perception and cognitive processing, besides forcing us to look beyond patterns and identify tiny anomalies.

What to look out for in the optical illusion? In the visual puzzle, to identify the odd one out, focus on patterns. Scan the overall pattern of ‘1212’ and familiarize yourself with it which will help you recognize when the pattern changes. Moreover, the sequence of ‘1212’ and ‘1222’ are different. Looking for a change in sequence will also help spot the odd one earlier. Moreover, divide the picture mentally and scan it in sections. It will help you avoid getting overwhelmed by the overall pattern.

Experts suggest that solving optical illusions regularly can have several benefits, including improvement of cognitive function by engaging memory and concentration. It also boosts dopamine levels, making one feel happier when they find the answer. Moreover, it sharpens observation skills, essential for everyday problem-solving.

Optical illusion: The solution Did you find the odd number yet? Here’s a hint to help: The number is nestled in the right side on the lower quadrant of the image. Still struggling? Well, worry not! The odd number is nestled in the sixth row in the third column from the right.

The other one is in the fifth row and fourth column from the right.

FAQs Q1: Why are optical illusions so popular online? They combine entertainment with mental exercise, making them both fun and beneficial.

Q2: How do optical illusions work? They exploit the brain’s tendency to recognise patterns, which can make anomalies harder to spot.

Q3: Can solving puzzles like this improve IQ? While they may not drastically change IQ, they enhance critical thinking, focus, and memory retention.