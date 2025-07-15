Optical Illusion: 10/10 if you can spot a buffalo in 5 seconds

Think you have got eagle's eyes? It's time to test it with this optical illusion. At first glance, this optical illusion image seems like an ordinary patch of grass, but hidden in it is a buffalo. Your task? In just 5 seconds, you need to spot the animal in the optical illusion. If you don’t know, optical illusion is more than just a game. The optical illusion enhances your focus, challenges your brain, and rewards patience. Now, scroll back and look again, you will never unsee it.

What makes this optical illusion so deceptive is how effortlessly the buffalo vanishes into the landscape.

If you spotted the buffalo within seconds, congrats, and if not, the revelation is made below.

The answer is Look closely at the centre of the optical illusion, and you will spot two curved horns peeking through the tall grass. And, you see the buffalo.

Optical illusions are a test of how well your eyes and brain work together. In our fast-paced lives, we often overlook the beauty hidden in stillness.

These visual games tell us to pause, observe, and question our first impressions. Whether you spotted the buffalo or not, the real victory lies in taking up the effort to solve the puzzle.

